2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Aspen Insurance Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering

Aug 4 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text:bit.ly/2aR8ua2 Further company coverage:

