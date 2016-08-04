BRIEF-Rackspace is in advanced talks to be sold to a private-equity firm, deal could be announced this week - CNBC, citing Dow Jones

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 (Reuters) -
* Rackspace is in advanced talks to be sold to a private-equity firm, deal could be announced this week - CNBC, citing Dow Jones
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer