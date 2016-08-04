版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-Rackspace is in advanced talks to be sold to a private-equity firm, deal could be announced this week - CNBC, citing Dow Jones

Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* Rackspace is in advanced talks to be sold to a private-equity firm, deal could be announced this week - CNBC, citing Dow Jones

