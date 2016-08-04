版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-LinkedIn says not updating outlook in light of merger

Aug 4 Linkedin Corp

* Qtrly total revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $933 million

* In light of pending merger, linkedin will not be updating its outlook for fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐