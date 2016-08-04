版本:
BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics says NY state approves ThyraMir thyroid test

Aug 4 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* Says New York State Department of Health has reviewed and approved ThyraMir

* Interpace diagnostics group says it has also filed with new york state seeking approval of ThyGenX, its molecular panel

* Interpace diagnostics announces new york state approval of thyroid test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

