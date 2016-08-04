BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics says NY state approves ThyraMir thyroid test

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc
* Says New York State Department of Health has reviewed and approved ThyraMir
* Interpace diagnostics group says it has also filed with new york state seeking approval of ThyGenX, its molecular panel
* Interpace diagnostics announces new york state approval of thyroid test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer