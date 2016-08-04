版本:
BRIEF-FireEye CFO tells Reuters expects to cut 300 to 400 of staff in Q3

Aug 4 FireEye Inc

* FireEye Inc - CFO tells Reuters expects to cut 300 to 400 of the company's staff in Q3

* FireEye Inc - CFO tells Reuters plans additional restructuring to save $80 million in annual costs

* FireEye Inc - CFO tells Reuters cutting revenue, billing forecasts because sales pipeline is not as strong as previously expected Further company coverage:

