BRIEF-FireEye CFO tells Reuters expects to cut 300 to 400 of staff in Q3

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 FireEye Inc
* FireEye Inc - CFO tells Reuters expects to cut 300 to 400 of the company's staff in Q3
* FireEye Inc - CFO tells Reuters plans additional restructuring to save $80 million in annual costs
* FireEye Inc - CFO tells Reuters cutting revenue, billing forecasts because sales pipeline is not as strong as previously expected Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer