公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:54 BJT

BRIEF-Sonic raises dividend by 27 pct in fiscal 2017

Aug 4 Sonic Corp

* Beginning in first fiscal quarter of 2017, company expects to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock

* Sonic announces 27% increase to dividend program in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

