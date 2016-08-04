版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Monster Beverage Q2 net sales rise 19.3 pct, authorizes new buyback

Aug 4 Monster Beverage Corp

* Monster beverage reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Board authorizes new $250.0 million share repurchase program

* Q2 net sales rise 19.3% to $827.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

