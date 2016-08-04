版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics qtrly Translarna net sales of $15.4 mln

Aug 4 PTC Therapeutics Inc

* Says full-year Translarna net sales on-track to meet guidance of $65m to $85m

* Says ema review of european marketing authorization for translarna continues

* Qtrly Translarna net sales of $15.4m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

