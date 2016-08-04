BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics qtrly Translarna net sales of $15.4 mln

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 PTC Therapeutics Inc
* Says full-year Translarna net sales on-track to meet guidance of $65m to $85m
* Says ema review of european marketing authorization for translarna continues
* Qtrly Translarna net sales of $15.4m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer