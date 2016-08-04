版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Nu skin enterprises sets quarterly dividend of $0.355 per share

Aug 4 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.355per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐