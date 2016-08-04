BRIEF-Seneca Foods and Monsanto announce long-term tolling agreement

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Seneca Foods Corp
* Seneca foods and Monsanto announce long-term tolling agreement to drive efficiencies in vegetable large seed processing
* As a part of agreement, effective immediately, Seneca purchased monsanto's vegetable seed processing facility in Nampa, Idaho
* Vegetable large seed processing operations at monsanto's site in Warden, Washington, will transfer to Seneca's facility in Dayton, Washington
* Says Monsanto expecting its warden site to cease operations by end of calendar year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer