BRIEF-Diversified Restaurant Holdings announces intention to spin-off Bagger Dave's restaurants

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc
* Diversified Restaurant Holdings announces its intention to spin off Bagger Dave's restaurants
* Company to be formed with proposed spinoff of Bagger Dave's business will own, operate 19 Bagger Dave's restaurants
* DRH is currently developing a comprehensive separation plan for proposed spinoff
* DRH will continue to own and operate its 64 franchised BWW restaurants and be listed on NASDAQ exchange.
* Expects to complete spinoff in Q4 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer