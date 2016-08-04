BRIEF-Wesco Aircraft Holdings qtrly net sales of $375.2 mln, up 1.8 pct

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.24
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Says remains committed to its fiscal 2016 financial goals
* Says net sales are expected to grow at a low-single-digit pace for FY
* FY2016 revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $381.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales of $375.2 million, up 1.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer