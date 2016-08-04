版本:
BRIEF-Getty Realty sees 2016 AFFO $1.50 to $1.55 per share

Aug 4 Getty Realty Corp

* Qtrly ffo of $0.47 per share; qtrly adjusted affo of $0.42 per share; sees 2016 affo $1.50 to $1.55 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

