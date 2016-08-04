版本:
BRIEF-Nasdaq July 2016 volumes

Aug 4 Nasdaq Inc

* Nasdaq july 2016 volumes

* July us fixed income volume $1,606 billion traded versus $2,664 billion traded

* July european equity volume $55 billion shares traded versus $65 billion shares traded

* July u.s. Equity options volume 110 million contracts versus 78 million contracts last year

* July european options and futures volume 5.9 million contracts versus 6.7 million contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

