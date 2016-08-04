BRIEF-Nasdaq July 2016 volumes

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Nasdaq Inc
* Nasdaq july 2016 volumes
* July us fixed income volume $1,606 billion traded versus $2,664 billion traded
* July european equity volume $55 billion shares traded versus $65 billion shares traded
* July u.s. Equity options volume 110 million contracts versus 78 million contracts last year
* July european options and futures volume 5.9 million contracts versus 6.7 million contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer