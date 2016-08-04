BRIEF-Shoretel explores sale among other strategic options

Aug 4 Shoretel Inc

* Says committee to advise board in evaluating a range of strategic alternatives

* Says alternatives to be evaluated will include, but not be limited to a company sale, divestiture or acquisition of assets

* Retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as financial advisor and Fenwick & West LLP as its legal counsel to assist in this review process

* Says with Bowen's appointment, shoretel's board has increased to nine members, eight of whom are independent

* Says strategic advisory committee formed to review strategic alternatives

* Marjorie Bowen has been appointed to board of directors and will serve as a member of previously formed strategic advisory committee