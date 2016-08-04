BRIEF-Shoretel explores sale among other strategic options

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Shoretel Inc
* Says committee to advise board in evaluating a range of strategic alternatives
* Says alternatives to be evaluated will include, but not be limited to a company sale, divestiture or acquisition of assets
* Retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as financial advisor and Fenwick & West LLP as its legal counsel to assist in this review process
* Says with Bowen's appointment, shoretel's board has increased to nine members, eight of whom are independent
* Says strategic advisory committee formed to review strategic alternatives
* Marjorie Bowen has been appointed to board of directors and will serve as a member of previously formed strategic advisory committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer