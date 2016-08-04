版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Diebold says receives unconditional clearance in Poland, for Wincor Nixdorf deal

Aug 4 Diebold Inc

* Says receives unconditional clearance in poland, satisfying all closing conditions for planned acquisition of wincor nixdorf ag

* Says takeover offer expected to be settled on aug. 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐