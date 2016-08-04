BRIEF-Diebold says receives unconditional clearance in Poland, for Wincor Nixdorf deal

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Diebold Inc
* Says receives unconditional clearance in poland, satisfying all closing conditions for planned acquisition of wincor nixdorf ag
* Says takeover offer expected to be settled on aug. 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer