BRIEF-Cypress says ownership in Deca reduced to 52.5 pct

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Cypress Semiconductor
* On july 29, Deca Technologies Inc, unit of Cypress Semiconductor Technology Ltd. entered into class i preferred share purchase agreement
* Party investors purchased preferred stock for $111.4 million providing them 41.1% ownership in deca
* Cypress Semiconductor says following closing, Cypress's ownership in Deca was reduced to 52.5% based on its shares outstanding on july 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer