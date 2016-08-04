BRIEF-Xerox says Brexit did not have a material impact for period ended June 30

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Xerox Corp
* Says it anticipates financial market volatility related to brexit will likely continue into the future
* Says brexit did not have a material impact on co's financial statements for period ended june 30, 2016 - sec filing
* Says about 5 percent of co's total revenues are pound sterling-denominated, and about 15 percent are euro-denominated Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2axml3q) Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer