BRIEF-Xerox says Brexit did not have a material impact for period ended June 30

Aug 4 Xerox Corp

* Says it anticipates financial market volatility related to brexit will likely continue into the future

* Says brexit did not have a material impact on co's financial statements for period ended june 30, 2016 - sec filing

* Says about 5 percent of co's total revenues are pound sterling-denominated, and about 15 percent are euro-denominated