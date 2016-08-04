版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Priceline Group says do not see any major trends of corporations pulling back travel because of safety concerns - Conf Call

Aug 4 Priceline Group Inc

* CEO search continuing in the normal way - Conf Call

* Do not see any major trends of corporations pulling back travel because to safety concerns - Conf Call Further company coverage:

