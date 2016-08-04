BRIEF-Strongco to pursue sale of Chadwick-Baross Inc

Aug 4 Strongco Corp

* Strongco announces intention to pursue sale of Chadwick-Baross Inc.

* Proceeds from completion of transaction to be used to reduce indebtedness under credit facility, pay trade payables, fund its operations

* Intends to pursue sale of 100 pct of shares of Chadwick-Baross, Inc. for about US$12.75 million to ISH Capital Inc.

* Adopted a salary deferral program for senior leadership team and directors to further improve cash flow