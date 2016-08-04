版本:
BRIEF-Williams Partners says FERC approves fully subscribed pipeline expansion

Aug 4 Williams Partners LP

* Williams Partners announces FERC approval of fully subscribed pipeline expansion to link northeast natural gas supplies to growing demand in the Southeast

* Williams Partners LP says in addition, as part of project, Williams is proposing to construct a new compressor facility in Carroll County, GA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

