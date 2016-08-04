BRIEF-Chartwell Retirement Residences posts Q2 AFFO $0.21/unit

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Chartwell Retirement Residences
* Qtrly FFO per unit diluted $ 0.2
* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly same property occupancy increased 1.6 percentage points to 93.4 pct
* Qtrly total AFFO per unit $ 0.21
* Chartwell retirement residences qtrly same property net operating income ("NOI") up $4.2 million or 8.4 pct versus last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer