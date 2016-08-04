版本:
BRIEF-Kraft heinz announces increase to quarterly dividend

Aug 4 Kraft Heinz Co

* The kraft heinz company announces increase to quarterly dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 4.3 percent to $0.60per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

