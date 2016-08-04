BRIEF-Synergy Resources qtrly loss per share $0.89

Aug 4 Synergy Resources Corp

* Qtrly loss per share $0.89

* Qtrly net oil and natural gas production in quarter increased 34% to 1,010 mboe

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $25.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues were $23.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: