BRIEF-Synergy Resources qtrly loss per share $0.89

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Synergy Resources Corp
* Qtrly loss per share $0.89
* Qtrly net oil and natural gas production in quarter increased 34% to 1,010 mboe
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $25.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues were $23.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer