2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Synergy Resources qtrly loss per share $0.89

Aug 4 Synergy Resources Corp

* Qtrly loss per share $0.89

* Qtrly net oil and natural gas production in quarter increased 34% to 1,010 mboe

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $25.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues were $23.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

