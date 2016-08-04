版本:
BRIEF-Taser International reports Q2 earnings per share $0.07

Aug 4 Taser International Inc

* Qtrly net sales increased 26% to $58.8 million in q2 of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $54.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

