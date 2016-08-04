BRIEF-Taser International reports Q2 earnings per share $0.07

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Taser International Inc
* Qtrly net sales increased 26% to $58.8 million in q2 of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $54.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer