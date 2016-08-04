版本:
BRIEF-Mohawk Industries qtrly earnings per share $3.42

Aug 4 Mohawk Industries Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $3.42

* Qtrly net sales $2.31 billion versus $2.04 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

