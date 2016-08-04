BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics Inc - collaboration includes BCMA CAR constructs with fully-human binding domains

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 5 Juno Therapeutics Inc
* Collaboration includes BCMA CAR constructs with fully-human binding domains
* Juno Therapeutics announces multiple myeloma partnership with memorial sloan kettering cancer center and eureka therapeutics for developing cart cell immunotherapy against multiple novel targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer