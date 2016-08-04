版本:
BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics Inc - collaboration includes BCMA CAR constructs with fully-human binding domains

Aug 5 Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Collaboration includes BCMA CAR constructs with fully-human binding domains

* Juno Therapeutics announces multiple myeloma partnership with memorial sloan kettering cancer center and eureka therapeutics for developing cart cell immunotherapy against multiple novel targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

