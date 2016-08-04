版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-Tesaro Q2 loss per share $1.28

Aug 4 Tesaro Inc

* Q2 loss per share $1.28 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2axcOJk) Further company coverage:

