版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Noodles & company Q2 rises 5.4 pct to $121.4 mln

Aug 4 Noodles & Co

* Noodles & company announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 total revenue increased 5.4% to $121.4 million from $115.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐