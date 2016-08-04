版本:
BRIEF-Freshpet Q2 net sales rises 16 pct to $33 mln, backs FY outlook

Aug 4 Freshpet Inc

* Qtrly net sales increased 16.4% to $33.0 million for q2 of 2016.

* Qtrly net loss was $3.2 million compared to a net loss of $2.2 million for same period in 2015

* Says reiterated its guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

