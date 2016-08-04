BRIEF-Freshpet Q2 net sales rises 16 pct to $33 mln, backs FY outlook

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Freshpet Inc
* Qtrly net sales increased 16.4% to $33.0 million for q2 of 2016.
* Qtrly net loss was $3.2 million compared to a net loss of $2.2 million for same period in 2015
* Says reiterated its guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer