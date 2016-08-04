版本:
BRIEF-Wendys sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06/shr

Aug 4 Wendys Co

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

