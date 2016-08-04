版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Fleetcor Tech says acquires Travelcard

Aug 4 Fleetcor Technologies Inc

* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed.

* Fleetcor acquires travelcard, a universal fuel card issuer in the netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

