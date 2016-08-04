BRIEF-Truecar Q2 non-gaap shr loss $0.05

Aug 4 Truecar Inc

* Truecar reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Truecar inc q2 non-gaap shr loss $0.05

* Truecar inc q2 shr loss $0.17

* Truecar inc q2 revenue $66.4 mln vs i/b/e/s view $65.5 mln

* Truecar inc q2 shr view $-0.10 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Truecar inc sees q3 2016 revenue $70 mln to $72 mln

* Truecar inc sees q3 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $1 mln to $1.5 mln

* Truecar inc sees fy adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $5 mln to $6 mln

* Truecar inc - sees q3 units are expected to be in range of 200,000 to 205,000

* Truecar inc - units for full year ending december 31, 2016 are expected to be approximately 780,000

* Truecar inc sees fy revenues are expected to be approximately $270 mln

* Truecar inc q3 rev view $75.2 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Truecar inc fy2016 rev view $271.8 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: