BRIEF-Truecar Q2 non-gaap shr loss $0.05

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Truecar Inc
* Truecar reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Truecar inc q2 non-gaap shr loss $0.05
* Truecar inc q2 shr loss $0.17
* Truecar inc q2 revenue $66.4 mln vs i/b/e/s view $65.5 mln
* Truecar inc q2 shr view $-0.10 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Truecar inc sees q3 2016 revenue $70 mln to $72 mln
* Truecar inc sees q3 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $1 mln to $1.5 mln
* Truecar inc sees fy adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $5 mln to $6 mln
* Truecar inc - sees q3 units are expected to be in range of 200,000 to 205,000
* Truecar inc - units for full year ending december 31, 2016 are expected to be approximately 780,000
* Truecar inc sees fy revenues are expected to be approximately $270 mln
* Truecar inc q3 rev view $75.2 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Truecar inc fy2016 rev view $271.8 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer