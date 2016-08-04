版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-Emcore Corp Q3 shr $0.05

Aug 4 Emcore Corp

* Consolidated q3 revenue of $22.4 million

* Emcore corporation announces financial results for fiscal third quarter

* Emcore corp q3 shr $0.05

* Emcore corp q3 revenue $22.4 mln vs i/b/e/s view $23.1 mln

* Emcore corp q3 shr view $0.04 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Emcore corp sees q4 2016 revenue $23 mln to $25 mln

* Emcore corp q4 rev view $24.1 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐