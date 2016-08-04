BRIEF-Emcore Corp Q3 shr $0.05

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Emcore Corp
* Consolidated q3 revenue of $22.4 million
* Emcore corporation announces financial results for fiscal third quarter
* Emcore corp q3 shr $0.05
* Emcore corp q3 revenue $22.4 mln vs i/b/e/s view $23.1 mln
* Emcore corp q3 shr view $0.04 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Emcore corp sees q4 2016 revenue $23 mln to $25 mln
* Emcore corp q4 rev view $24.1 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer