公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-Amtech Systems says announces next gen solar PECVD order in July

Aug 4 Amtech Systems Inc

* Amtech announces next generation solar pecvd order in july

* Amtech systems inc says received an order in july of approximately 400mw for its next generation solar pecvd systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

