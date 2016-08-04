版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Capstream says intends on acquiring additional beneficial interest in Axion Games

Aug 4 Capstream Ventures Inc

* Intends on acquiring an additional beneficial interest in axion of approximately 1.66%

* Capstream announces additional proposed axion acquisition

* Finalizing a third proposed share exchange agreement for execution to acquire an additional interest in axion games limited

* Intends on issuing 3,326,892 capstream common shares in exchange for foregoing interest in axion at a deemed price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐