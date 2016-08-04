BRIEF-Capstream says intends on acquiring additional beneficial interest in Axion Games

Aug 4 Capstream Ventures Inc

* Intends on acquiring an additional beneficial interest in axion of approximately 1.66%

* Capstream announces additional proposed axion acquisition

* Finalizing a third proposed share exchange agreement for execution to acquire an additional interest in axion games limited

* Intends on issuing 3,326,892 capstream common shares in exchange for foregoing interest in axion at a deemed price of $0.40 per share