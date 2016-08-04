版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Achillion Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 loss per share $0.14

Aug 4 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Achillion reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐