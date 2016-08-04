版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-MSB Financial says board approved a stock repurchase plan

Aug 4 Msb Financial Corp

* Board approved a stock repurchase plan to purchase up to 595,342 shares of registrant's common stock Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2axfTsS) Further company coverage:

