BRIEF-Hanwei Energy Services qtrly total company revenues totals $1.4 mln

Aug 4 Hanwei Energy Services Corp

* Total company revenues for three months ended June 30, 2016 totalled some $1.4 million as compared to $1.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

