BRIEF-Rose Rock Midstream Q2 2016 net income of $9.9 mln, vs 17.1 mln in Q2 2015

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 5 Rose Rock Midstream LP
* Rose rock midstream, L.P. reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 2016 net income of $9.9 million, compared with $17.1 million in Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer