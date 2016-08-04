版本:
BRIEF-Rose Rock Midstream Q2 2016 net income of $9.9 mln, vs 17.1 mln in Q2 2015

Aug 5 Rose Rock Midstream LP

* Rose rock midstream, L.P. reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 2016 net income of $9.9 million, compared with $17.1 million in Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

