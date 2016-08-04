BRIEF-PerkinElmer Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 PerkinElmer Inc
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations
* Announces new eight million share repurchase authorization
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q2 revenue $572.7 million versus $563.9 million
* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share view $2.75 to $2.85
* Reaffirms FY 2016 gaap earnings per share view $2.29 to $2.39 from continuing operations
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer