公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Corporate Office Properties Trust says Arborcrest campus sells for $143 mln

Aug 4 Corporate Office Properties Trust

* Copt's arborcrest campus sells for $143 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

