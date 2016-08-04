版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Vivus posts qtrly rev $13.8 mln vs $23.0 mln last year

Aug 4 Vivus Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11

* Qtrly revenue $13.8 million versus $23.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

