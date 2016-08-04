BRIEF-Wayfair says co, through unit Wayfair LLC, renews credit agreement

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Wayfair Inc
* On july 31, 2016, co, through wholly-owned subsidiary, wayfair llc, renewed its credit agreement with bank of america, n.a.
* Credit agreement, as amended, provides co with $20 million revolving line of credit to support direct borrowings, letters of credit - sec filing
* Credit agreement is renewable on an annual basis and, if not renewed, will expire on july 31, 2017
* Credit agreement, as amended, provides co for a maximum aggregate commitment of $65.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer