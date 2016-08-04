版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Seritage Growth Properties qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.23

Aug 4 Seritage Growth Properties

* Seritage growth properties qtrly diluted shr $0.23 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2axjGGC) Further company coverage:

