版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc says receives orphan drug designations in European Union for BPX-501 T-cell therapy and for activator agent Rimiducid

Aug 4 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc Says Receives Orphan Drug Designations In European Union For BPX 501 T-cell therapy and for activator agent Rimiducid

* 004 clinical trial under "exceptional circumstances" provision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐