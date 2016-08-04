BRIEF-Clorox board names Benno Dorer chairman of board

Aug 4 Clorox

* Co says George Harad will continue to serve as independent chair of board until Thomas Graham's appointment becomes effective on Aug. 15

* Clorox board names Benno Dorer chairman and Pamela Thomas-Graham lead director; former Kellogg Ceo David Mackay to join board

* CEO Benno Dorer has been named chairman of board