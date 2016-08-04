版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Leidos Holdings declares special cash dividend of $13.64/shr

Aug 4 Leidos Holdings

* Leidos holdings, inc. Declares special cash dividend of $13.64 per share in connection with is&gs transaction

* Special dividend will be funded with cash on hand and borrowings under previously announced new term loan and revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

