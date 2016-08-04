版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Issuer Direct Q2 rev falls 4 pct to $3.1 mln

Aug 4 Issuer Direct Corp

* Q2 revenue was $3.1 million, a decrease of 4% compared to $3.3 million in q1 2016

* Qtrly gaap earnings per diluted share was $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐