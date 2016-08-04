版本:
中国
2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Energy Fuels announces approval of amendments to convertible debentures

Aug 4 Energy Fuels Inc

* Energy Fuels announces approval of amendments to convertible debentures

* Amendments will apply to all outstanding debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

